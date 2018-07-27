Deputies testing ways of nabbing distracted drivers before they cause harm

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If the dangers of texting while driving haven’t sunk in yet, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office advises motorists to “drop the phone” or face the consequences.

Distracted driving is a difficult violation for officers to observe when they’re in a marked patrol car. Therefore, Sheriff Mike Worrell says his department is finding new ways of spotting distracted drivers because they are “not only a danger to themselves, but to their passengers and every motorist … .”

Tuesday, the department tested a Texting While Driving Enforcement method that not only yielded a dozen texting violations, but also caught a wanted person and a narcotics violation.

“This four-hour effort was a test to see if the method could be successful and to check for potential changes needed for future enforcement dates. With distracted driving complaints on the rise and one of the leading causative factors in motor vehicle crashes, we feel it is important to be creative and proactive in how we enforce these violations,” Worrell said.

The tested method placed observation officers in an unmarked patrol vehicle to pinpoint distracted drivers. Descriptive information of the vehicles of violators was radioed to marked patrol units, who stopped the vehicles, according to the sheriff.

“If we can raise awareness to this alarming problem and get drivers to pay attention to the roads, the end result is a reduction in traffic crashes and traffic related fatalities,” Worrell said.

According to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) traffic crash statistics, texting by the driver has been definitively determined as the cause of 86 crashes and 39 injuries in Virginia so far this year.

Although Virginia has no fatalities attributed to texting so far this year, one person was killed in 173 texting-related crashes recorded in all of 2017. Ages 21 to 45 were the most common offenders.

