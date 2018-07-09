Cosmetology students attend SkillsUSA conference

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County rising High School seniors Emily Nester and Kaylee Corvin recently participated in the 54th Annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry formed to ensure that America has the skilled workforce it requires to stay competitive.

Founded in 1965 and endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education, the association serves more than 360,000-member students and instructors each year in middle schools, high schools and colleges. SkillsUSA covers 130 technical and skilled service occupations, the majority STEM-related. This event, by invitation only, was for first place state medalists in 102 competition areas for career and technical students. It is said to be the largest skill competition in the world.

SkillsUSA is a student-run organization, which elects delegates to represent each state in the organization’s National House of Delegates. There are two houses of voting delegates: one for college/postsecondary students and one for high-school students. Approximately 600 young adults come together to conduct the business of SkillsUSA.

Kaylee Corvin campaigned as a SkillsUSA high school National Officer Candidate. National Officer candidates campaign during the week at the House of Delegates and are voted on by these same state representatives. Emily Nester, who holds the office of Virginia SkillsUSA Vice President and Delegate of Virginia, successfully campaigned for the election of Kaylee Corvin, who is now a delegate representing the state.

Both Corvin and Nester are cosmetology students at Pulaski High School.

“We are very proud of these two young ladies,” said Julie Anderson, Pulaski County SkillsUSA Advisor and PCHS Cosmetology instructor. “They are examples of true leaders and will be stellar role models for future champions from our school, state and nation. Both Kaylee and Emily along with other Virginia delegates worked very hard to get Kaylee elected. We are very proud of them.”

The SkillsUSA Championships, held in Louisville, Kentucky, took place June 25-29, 2018, as part of the SkillsUSA 54th National Leadership and Skills Conference. During the national competition, 6,300 career and technical education students worked against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations like electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, medical assisting, culinary arts and cosmetology.

Top student winners received gold, silver and bronze medallions. Many also received prizes such as tools of their trade and/or scholarships to further their careers and education. Virginia earned one gold, three silver, and 10 skill Point Certificates in the top 10 in the skill contests.

SkillsUSA Virginia also received one National Officer position – Kaylee Corvin, one Educator of the Year award – VA SkillsUSA State Director Ms. Deb Tripp and one Advisor of the Year award.

Local, state and national championships, designed and judged by industry, set relevant standards for career and technical education and provide needed recognition to its students. SkillsUSA also offers technical skill assessments and other workplace credentials. For more information, go to: www.SkillsUSA.org.

Written by: Editor on July 9, 2018.

Comments

comments