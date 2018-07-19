Contractor cuts power in five counties

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwestimes.com

GLEN LYN — A contracting crew performing work at Appalachian Power’s Glen Lyn station took out power to about 20,000 power companies in five counties Wednesday morning.

Appalachian spokeswoman Teresa Hamilton Hall said the crew was doing work for the power company when it made contact with an underground electrical cable.

The contact initially cut power to about 7,000 customers in Glen Lyn around 9:30 a.m. A related voltage issue resulted in another 13,000 customers losing power around 11:15 a.m.

Customers in Giles, Bland and Tazewell counties in Virginia, and Mercer and Monroe counties in West Virginia were affected. All service was restored around 1:15 p.m.

Written by: Editor on July 19, 2018.

Comments

comments