Charge filed in rear-end collision

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Christiansburg man was charged with reckless driving Tuesday after he rear-ended another vehicle stopped on East Main Street to make a turn, according to Pulaski Police Department.

Officer Megan Jennings said the investigation determined a Ford sedan was eastbound, waiting for traffic to clear to make a turn onto Dora Highway, when a Saturn struck it in the rear.

The impact pushed the Ford down the hill between Dora Highway and East Main Street. She said the Ford came to rest after striking trees along Peak Creek.

One person in the Ford was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski for treatment of minor injuries, according to Jennings.

The driver of the Saturn, James David Meredith, was charged, Jennings said.

