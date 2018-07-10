Byrd nominated for VAPDC board

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Kevin Byrd, executive director of New River Valley Planning District Commission (NRVPDC), has been nominated to continue his service as secretary/treasurer for Virginia Association of Planning District Commissions (VAPDC) for 2018-2019.

VAPDC is set to vote on its slate of officers July 26 during its Summer Conference in Roanoke. Byrd has held the position of secretary/treasurer of the commission for a number of years. In 2010, he was hired to head NRVPDC, which serves Pulaski County and other NRV jurisdictions.

With a bachelor’s degree in recreation management and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning, Byrd has over 15 years of planning experience.

Virginia General Assembly created Planning District Commissions in 1969 in order to encourage and facilitate regional solutions to problems of area wide significance.

There are 21 PDCs and regional commissions in the Commonwealth. They are all made up of elected officials and citizens appointed by local governments.

Written by: Editor on July 10, 2018.

Comments

comments