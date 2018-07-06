Bristol woman charged with robbery

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — A Bristol, Va. woman was arrested over the Independence Day holiday on a charge of robbery in connection with a Tuesday incident in Radford.

According to a press release from Radford City Police Department, Natalie Kay Ramirez is alleged to have committed an armed robbery in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The press release does not name the location of the robbery, but police entitled the “Cedar Valley robbery release.” Cedar Valley General Store is at 1401 Tyler Avenue, while Cedar Valley Apartments are in the 1300 block.

Police say the suspect produced a knife and demanded money from a cashier. The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Ramirez was arrested in Bristol, Va. No further details are being released.

