Brenda Cecil Edmonds

Brenda Cecil Edmonds, 70, of Hiwassee, Va., passed away peacefully July 7, 2018, surrounded by her loving family in her home.

She was born in Pulaski County Dec. 31, 1947, to the late James and Bertha Cecil, and is preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Roy J. Edmonds.

She is survived by her son, Terry Edmonds of Hiwassee, Va.; daughter and son in-law, Amanda and Robert Gray of Pulaski, Va; brother and sister in-law, Robert and Arlene Cecil of Christiansburg Va.; four grandchildren, Jesse, Joseph and Jenna Edmonds, and Abigail Gray, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Brenda was a hardworking lady who retired from Carilion with 25 years of service. Her family was her passion and she loved to host all holiday events; insisting those who were not even part of her own family attend. She will greatly be missed by all.

The family is receiving friends at Stevens Funeral Home, 815 Randolph Ave., Pulaski, Va., Wednesday, July 11, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral service follows visitation. Interment follows in Cecil’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hiwassee, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests considering a donation to American Liver Foundation. www.liverfoundation.org.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on July 10, 2018.

