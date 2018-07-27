Board of Supervisors face ongoing concerns

By WILLIAM PAINE

This week’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors brought to light several recurring issues that are of concern to the area’s citizenry.

Based on the guidance of a Pulaski County building official, board members voted unanimously to deem two structures to be in such a condition as to endanger the public health and safety of residents of Pulaski County.

The two structures located at 1746 Case Knife Road, are in extremely dilapidated condition and are owned by two women with a mailing address in Missouri. As a result of the vote, both structures will be demolished as soon as its convenient for county workers to do so. Costs of the demolition will be billed to the owners of the property.

An issue that has proved to be particularly galling to board members is the prevalence of small 18 by 24-inch wire frame signs along Pulaski County roadways. These signs, which are often used for political campaigns, are becoming ever more common as a way of advertising commercial businesses. Board member Dean Pratt described these signs as “litter.”

“I don’t want to single anybody out, but you’ll see signs that say satellite television service or high-speed internet or roofing services or driveway services, almost like a political sign on the right of way,” Board chair Andy McCready agreed. “If they just did a driveway and put an advertising sign there I don’t think anybody would have a problem, but when they put them all over the county, it’s a problem.”

County Attorney Tim Kirtner has had ongoing communications with the Virginia Department of Transportation because these signs are often placed in the right of way of major roadways.

“To put a sign in our right of way you have to have a permit and VDOT grants precious few permits,” said Kirtner. “So, if it’s in the right of way, it doesn’t belong there.”

The county attorney went on to say that a VDOT official confirmed that they would be glad to have help cleaning up the roadside but to clean up within bounds of the right of way, the county may need to obtain a permit. In effect, the county may require a permit to clear away signage that is not allowed in the right of way without a permit. Kirtner expressed his confidence that the county would eventually receive clearance from VDOT to clear the advertisements off the roadside.

County Administrator Jonathan Sweet stated that he would be speaking to a commercial business this week that is, “probably the largest perpetrator of propagating these signs. We’re going to tell them that the board of supervisors is very irritated and that this could potentially affect our relationship,” Sweet continued. “Hopefully, that will compel them to change their practice.”

Another issue faced by the county board of supervisors has to do with out of control vegetation, specifically bamboo. For the past several months, citizens of Pulaski County have complained about the spread of “running bamboo,” which can and will spread rapidly in a short amount of time. Running bamboo is also considered a nuisance by many because its known to harbor pests like rats and Starlings.

Last May, Kirtner devised an ordinance meant to compel individuals who have bamboo on their property to take steps to stop it from spreading to an adjacent property. Part of this ordinance involved requiring individuals to keep their bamboo at least 50 feet away from an adjacent property, so as to avoid unwanted intrusion from this hearty member of the grass family.

At this week’s meeting, Kirtner explained that the state’s Agriculture Department, by order of the General Assembly, had devised their own plan to curb the spread of bamboo. According to Kirtner, both plans are similar except that the idea of keeping bamboo 50 feet away from an adjacent property was not part of the state plan. The state agriculture plan simply requires that the owners keep the bamboo on their property and not to let it spread, without stipulations regarding location within the property.

Members of the Board of Supervisors seemed to appreciate Kirtner’s 50-foot rule and ordered him to incorporate that into the new ordinance, which will be advertised for a public hearing before a vote will be taken on the issue.

