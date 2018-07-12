Beverly Coburn Fanning

Beverly Coburn Fanning, 91, of Dublin, Va., passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, her home for many years.

She was born Feb. 3, 1927, at Narrows, Va., the daughter of the late Lonice Blackford and Rebecca Katherine Bane Coburn. She was a member of Radford Christian Church and a proud elementary school teacher at Fairlawn Elementary School. She is best remembered for having a beautiful singing voice. Not only did she sing in the church choir, she also sang opera and even cut a record in her younger years.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Wallace Fanning; her daughter, Beverly Ann Snider, and her brother, Lonice Bane Coburn.

Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, William “Lon” and Donna Fanning; her grandchildren, Cody Snider, Chelsea Snider, Sean Fanning, Jason Fanning, Lauren Fanning and Kristen Fanning; her great-grandchildren, Alice Fanning and Mack Fanning; a special niece, Becky Bondurant; sister-in-law, Virginia Affeldt, and a special cousin, Ernest Miller.

Per her wishes, she has been cremated and there are no services planned. She is being laid to rest beside her husband in Walkers Creek Cemetery Inc., White Gate, Va.

The Fanning family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, Va., avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

