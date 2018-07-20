Becki and the Boom Booms up first at Friday’s fest

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Rhythm and Ribs event begins this Friday at 11 a.m. with the musical group Becki and the Boom Booms taking the stage at Pulaski’s Jackson Square.

Richmond native Rebecca Morrison is the lead singer for Becki and the Boom Booms and owner of the music management company, Cross Eyed Cat. Today, she lives with her husband Mark Morrison in Roanoke booking musical acts and touring with her own band.

“I come from a multi-generational musical family,” Morrison said. “My ancestors from Mount Airy and the Surry area in North Carolina, were well-known Bluegrass musicians.”

Though Morrison claims “musical DNA” until relatively recently, she had never performed onstage. “I always liked to sing and I guess, if I’m being honest, I lacked confidence.”

Becki’s husband is also a music lover and for several years wrote about music for the Roanoke Times. On their 25th anniversary, Becki and her husband went to the Pine Room at the Hotel Roanoke to celebrate the occasion. While there, she secretly asked the guitar player to allow her to sing with him. The guitarist was game and so Becki Morrison sang three songs with the guitarist, much to the shock of her husband.

Three years later, it was Becki who was shocked. The couple had again visited the Pine Room at the Hotel Roanoke for their anniversary but this time, while she was in the restroom, Becki’s husband asked the singer/guitarist if she could sing a Bonnie Raitt song for the crowd.

“So I came back and found out that I was going to sing and I hadn’t done that since the last time on our anniversary,” she said. “The crowd was pretty responsive.”

After her performance, the singer/guitarist, introduced himself as Hoppie Vaughan, who played at last year’s Jazz and Ribfeast at Jackson Square.

Vaughan, who has recorded seven albums, also plays with his group, the Ministers of Soul, as the house band at a restaurant in Roanoke called Blue Five. Becki and her husband Mark would go to this eatery on occasion and every time they did, Hoppie Vaughan would ask Morrison to sing a song or two.

“Pretty soon, at Blue Five people were asking me regularly, ‘Are you gonna sing?’” Morrison continued, “So that felt really good. You can imagine to go from being terrified of singing in front of a group by myself to being appreciated by people who really know music.”

It was about this time that Becki Morrison asked Hoppie Vaughan to rewrite his musical biography because she said, “I felt it lacked superlatives.” He said yes, and was so impressed with her work that he asked Morrison to manage his band. “I said ‘sure!’ So, we became really fast friends with him and his wife,” said Morrison.

This is when Becki Morrison formed Cross Eyed Cat Management Company, named for husband Mark Morrison’s favorite Muddy Waters tune.

Meanwhile, as Becki explains, “People continued to push me until finally some of the folks around here said, ‘You need to form your own group and start going out there, we want to hear ya!”

Morrison determined to start her own band but needed to find a name for her new group. She found inspiration in her past. “Years ago, I started baby-sitting for some kids who were really dear to me. I was probably 14 years old and they called me Becki Boom Boom. My husband has always loved that, so he said, ‘You should be Becki and the Boom Booms.’ I started testing that on people and particularly women seemed to love the name and so I just went with it.”

Today, Cross Eyed Cat Management books gigs for Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul and her own band, Becki and the Boom Booms.

“That’s how I came to be in Pulaski,” Morrison explained. “They called about Hoppie and he’s out of town, so I sent her a demo of me and she said, ‘That’s what I want.’ And I said, ‘That’s me.’ So, we’re happy to come down to Pulaski.”

Becki and the Boom Booms consist of Becki Morrison on vocals, Wyatt Allen on bass, Willis Greenstreet on guitar and sax and Robert Vaughan (Hoppie’s son) on drums.

“I’ve learned about 30 songs with the group and they’re great,” Morrison enthused. “The guys who are going to be at this festival are top notch. My set for Rhythm and Ribs will be an upbeat almost 100 percent blues set.”

