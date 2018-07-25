Back to School Bash Saturday

Pulaski YMCA will host Pulaski County’s 4th Annual Back to School Bash Saturday on the fields at the YMCA, 615 Oakhurst Ave.

The free, rain or shine, community event runs 10 a.m. to noon and is open to all Pulaski County school-aged children. An adult must accompany children under the age of 12.

Organized by YMCA, it is a carnival-type event full of games and entertainment to give students the chance to win free school supplies for the upcoming year.

Pulaski County Public Schools, Meadowview Apartments, New River Resource Authority, and Family Preservation Services are among organizations assisting in the event, in addition to several churches, including First Baptist Pulaski, Jordan’s Chapel UMC and Northstar Pulaski.

The event was originally conceived to help lower-income children in the area, but it was eventually changed to give everyone the same chance and be fair to all.

“We had close to 300 children along with their families participate in last year’s event,” says YMCA director Allison Hunter. “We are hoping for bigger turnout this year and want to get the word out about this awesome event to benefit our youth in Pulaski County.”

According to Adam Pace, event director, about $600 has been raised so far, mainly through donations, to purchase school supplies for the event. However, additional donations of school supplies or money to be used for supply purchase, is sought to have plenty of supplies to award to those who earn tickets by playing various games.

Games are set up at booths showcasing local businesses and organizations interested in participating in the Back to School Bash. About 12-13 booths are confirmed for Saturday, and the YMCA is looking to get more businesses, churches and organizations involved.

Participation is free; but participants must offer a game at their booth and are responsible for their own tables, chairs and cleanup at the end of the event.

To participate or donate, contact Hunter or Pace at 980-3671. For additional information visit Pulaski YMCA Facebook page.

The bash is made possible through a partnership of several local businesses, churches and organizations.

