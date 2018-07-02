Ammar’s Inc. closing all Magic Mart stores

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

An assistant manager at Magic Mart in Pulaski confirmed today the store is closing. A Bluefield newspaper reported this morning Ammar’s Inc., parent company of Magic Mart, is closing all of its stores.

Veronica Flinchum, assistant manager in Pulaski, said the expected closing date is Sept. 1. She says the store has about 15 employees.

According to Flinchum, employees were expected to learn more information about the closure later Monday. No information had been provided to them on any assistance that might be available for finding new employment.

A spokesman for Ammar’s would only say a press release would be issued later in the day Monday.

Written by: Editor on July 2, 2018.

Comments

comments