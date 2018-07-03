Ammar’s closing all Magic Mart stores

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Around 15 Pulaski employees will lose their jobs later this year when all Magic Mart stores close for good.

In a press release issued Monday afternoon, K.A. Ammar III, president of parent company Ammar’s Inc., said the company is ceasing operations after 97 years serving Southwest Virginia, southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky.

“It is with much sadness that this is occurring, but the difficult economic conditions that continue to persist in the markets we operate in have left the company no other choice,” Ammar says in the release.

He said WARN Notices have been issued to all employees. All store locations should be closed by Nov. 1.

An assistant manager at the Pulaski store confirmed the closing prior to issuance of the press release. Veronica Flinchum said the expected closing date for that store is Sept. 1. She estimated about 15 employees are affected.

According to Flinchum, employees were expected to learn more about the situation later in the day. At that point, she said, no information had been provided to them on any assistance that might be available for finding new employment.

The Pulaski store opened in 2007. There is also a store in Galax. Ammar’s is headquartered in Bluefield, Va.

