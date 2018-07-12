‘A TEAM TO EMULATE’

Wolves travel 2,500 miles in 14 days

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

Here they go again!

The seventh grade Pulaski Wolves AAU girls’ basketball team traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, recently to compete in the NTBA AAU Nationals tournament. Just playing in that tournament wasn’t enough, however, for Coach Scott Ratcliff and his squad. With a hunger for competition still high, the team traveled to compete in the AAU Nationals in Kingsport, Tennessee.

That put the team in three total tournaments between June 22 and July 6 and covered over 2,500 miles in 14 days.

The tournament in Myrtle Beach went well for the Wolves. Despite the fact that they were outsized all week, the team finished with a 6-1 record to win the overall championship. It started with a 36-31 win over the Macon Mystics from Georgia. Next up was their only loss of the week, a 27-25 heartbreaker to the Low Country Storm of Charleston, South Carolina.

That loss sparked a fire that resulted in a 35-10 win over the Concord Comets from North Carolina, a 41-25 win over the Purple Storm from Durham, North Carolina and a 52-23 win over the Youth Link 360 from South Carolina. A 52-49 win over Team Thunder from North Carolina put the Wolves into the championship game, which they won 47-40 over the Carolina Cavaliers from South Carolina.

Next up was Kingsport and the AAU Nationals. Once again facing some of the toughest competition in the country, the Wolves finished the week 4-2 to finish third. A 45-44 win over the TN Chosen Few in game one led to a 60-18 win over the Georgia Pistols. The Wolves lost their first game of the tournament, 40-39, to Michigan’s Finest in game three. Next up was a 47-29 win over the Fairfax Stars, but a 49-37 loss to Team LPMC from Tennessee kept them out of the championship game. In a thrilling third place game, the Wolves defeated the Louisville Jaguars 43-42.

“I told the girls that Eddie Sutphin would have been proud of them,” Coach Ratcliff said. “We received a lot of compliments from other coaches and parents, saying that we were a very classy team. These girls represented Pulaski County well. They played hard and played with class. We’re all very proud of them.”

One parent was close enough to hear a coach from the Louisville team give the Wolves the ultimate compliment.

“I wish we lived closer so we could scrimmage the Wolves more often,” he said. “They are the team to emulate.”

Written by: Editor on July 12, 2018.

