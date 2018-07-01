$1.6 million expansion planned at Calfee

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Yankees’ 2018 season is barely underway, but that’s not stopping Calfee Park owners from planning another expansion.

David Hagan, a partner with park owner Shelor Motor Mile, said he and his development staff are in the process of crunching the numbers “to make sure we can come in within what we budgeted.” He wants to keep the project somewhere around $1.6 to $1.8 million.

The final figures will determine whether the full expansion is completed during the 2018-2019 offseason, or whether some aspects of the plan have to be pushed to 2019-2020.

Regardless whether it’s a full or partial expansion, work is slated to begin once the 2018 season comes to a close. The goal is to have the work completed by mid-March.

A full expansion would accommodate 1,000 more fans. It would also add another full-service concession facility, with a party deck on top, as well as additional bathrooms on the historic entrance, or north, end of the park.

Work crews have already removed a stand of trees behind the canopied seats in preparation of expanding seating area up the embankment toward Floyd Avenue.

Those plans required Calfee Park Inc. to receive approval from Pulaski Town Council to abandon one lane of Floyd Avenue, making it a one-way street. The request was unanimously approved, so traffic will only flow west, from Fifth Street to Route 11, once the signs are in place.

Hagan said expansion of that seating area alone adds 750 or more seats. There would also be about 96 more handicap seats installed and the party deck, which can be rented, should accommodate about 200 people.

What some may consider the best change in the expansion project is the fact there will no longer be steps between the north and south ends of the park. Once the work is completed, Hagan said, fans will be able to walk from one end of the park to the other and stay on one level.

To accomplish this change, an eight-foot wide walkway will be installed behind the box seats located along the front of the canopied seating area (behind the visitor dugout). Persons arriving through the historic entrance will walk up a ramp to the expanded walkway and then either walk up or down steps to their seats.

Written by: Editor on July 3, 2018.

