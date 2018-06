Young Life tourney winner

Thirteen teams competed in Sunday’s Edna Loftus Memorial Young Life Golf Tournament held at Thorn Spring Golf Club. The winning team was Electro Plate Rite, consisting of Keith Dickerson (right), Mark Mills, Larry Johnson and Butch White. Here, Brian Sale, left, presents the top prize to Dickerson, on behalf of the golf club.

June 15, 2018

