Yard sale benefits homeless animals

By WILLIAM PAINE

Pulaski Animal Care and Control (PACC), a volunteer organization that works closely with Pulaski County Animal Shelter, is having a “very, very large” yard sale Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3p.m., at Pulaski County Animal Shelter, 80 Dublin Park Road, not far from Dublin’s town hall.

“We have everything from couches to tables to clothing to pet items,” said Missy Viars, PACC volunteer. “If you can think of it, we’ll have it.”

Money raised from the sale goes towards vetting and getting health certificates for the shelter animals so they can be sent to no-kill shelters. She explained most of the no kill shelters are located in other states.

“I get in contact with, especially, our northern shelters to see what their adopters are looking for, whether it be like this dog here, that looks like Benji, or a bunch of kittens,” she said, referring to local animals up for adoption. “We usually get 30 to 35 animals at a time sent out to Ohio, Pennsylvania or somewhere on the eastern seaboard. We are now very, very full. We have everything from puppies to adult dogs, from hounds to pittys and lots and lots of cats.”

Many cute cats and the dog “that looks like Benji” were at the Pulaski depot, along with Viars and fellow volunteer Anita Goodwin. PACC volunteers go to the depot for Pulaski’s Marketplace event every Tuesday, 3:30-8 p.m., to raise awareness about the shelter and to find permanent homes for some of the animals they bring along. For the past three weeks, PACC has had the good fortune of finding forever homes for each dog they brought to the event.

PACC works closely with the animal shelter in helping find homes or no kill shelters for the animals. Viars also does pet rescue and has looked for and found dogs that were lost. On one occasion, Viars looked for a lost pet after the owner was involved in an auto accident and the dog was ejected from the vehicle.

“I spent three days looking for that dog,” Viars said. “They didn’t know where he’d gone.” Using some clothing belonging to the owner, some food and much patience, Viars finally located the lost pet. “I would hope that someone would help me if that happened to me. That’s all I ever ask people when I help find their dogs, is to pay it forward.”

Goodwin sent out an alert Wednesday indicating more dogs are coming into the shelter than can be reclaimed or adopted. Many of these are pit bulls or large dogs that are not being accepted at the no-kill shelters and, unfortunately, will likely be euthanized.

