William S. ‘Bill’ Kelly

William S. “Bill” Kelly, 89, formerly of Pulaski, Va., died peacefully Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace, Fla.

Bill was born in Long Branch, W.Va., March 4, 1928. He was a veteran of WWII, retired insurance agent, and longtime leader in Boy Scouts of America, First Presbyterian Church, Red Cross and many other civic organizations.

Bill is survived by his wife, Edith H. Kelly of Seffner, Fla.; his five children and their spouses, Jim (Kathryn), Mike (Pat), Steve (Mauri), Rick (Kristen), Judy Tewksbury (Jeff), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is being held Monday, July 2, 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church in Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Melissa McNair-King officiating. The family is receiving friends at 10 a.m. in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Bill’s memory to First Presbyterian Church or Boy Scout Troop 249, both in Pulaski, Va.

Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

