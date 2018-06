Urgent care clinic opens

Courtesy photo

Alliance Xpress Urgent Care held a ribbon cutting at its Dublin facility recently. The facility is in the shopping plaza adjacent to Walmart, at 5275 Alexander Road. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Written by: Editor on June 29, 2018.

