UPS employees buy, bag and deliver supplies to seniors

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

United Parcel Service employees are used to delivering packages, but the men and woman who work at the company’s Dublin hub got to deliver something even better over the weekend — smiles.

Workers used their day off Saturday to bag household supplies and personal care items they purchased. The bags were then delivered to about 70 homebound senior households in Pulaski County.

According to Tina King, executive director of New River Valley Agency on Aging (AOA), the center’s employees worked on the project through Pulaski County United Way, AOA and Senior Services.

“They wanted to do a project in the community so they would know where the money was used,” King said. So, a wide selection of supplies was purchased and the group of employees brought family with them Saturday to help fill the bags.

King said almost all of the deliveries were completed Saturday. There were enough supplies to make extra bags as senior citizens enter the Supplies for Seniors program or are discharged from rehabilitation centers or hospitals.

“Pulaski County is especially fortunate that the men and women who work at our local UPS hub have big hearts and care a lot about their community,” King said.

Supplies for Seniors is a project AOA, Senior Services and the Montgomery County RSVP program started almost a decade ago to provide basic household and personal care supplies to older, primarily homebound, adults.

“UPS employees recognize that these older adults simply struggle to obtain needed personal care and household items due to a lack of transportation or financial circumstances,” King added.

She says Supplies for Seniors deliveries usually only occur once a year. However, UPS’s “generous contributions” through United Way are enabling another round of supplies to be delivered in the fall and in early 2019.

Written by: Editor on June 27, 2018.

Comments

comments