U.S. Flag retirement service offered

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Have you recently replaced your United States Flag? Are you questioning how to properly retire your tattered or stored flag? Saturday, the Pulaski Elks Lodge will be on hand to help you.

Cub Scout Pack 143 will be collecting flags for retirement Saturday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at #10 West Main Street at the main entrance of the Pulaski Elks Lodge #1067.

The Scouts will be assisted by the Pulaski High School Criminal Justice students, who will collect flags for a future retirement service.

During the retirement service, grommets from the flags will be collected and given to active duty service members. The harvested grommets are considered a token of appreciation from the scouts for the sacrifice our troops endure and a reminder of the community they protect.

Elks Lodge member Walter King will be on hand to assist the scouts and students with collection, as well as to answer any questions you may have about proper care of our nations flag.

For more information, contact the Elks Lodge at elks1067@gmail.com or call 540 250 4839. Individuals and businesses are welcomed to bring your tired Old Glories to the Lodge Saturday.

Written by: Editor on June 1, 2018.

Comments

comments