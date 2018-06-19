Two killed in weekend SW Va. wrecks

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two men were killed in separate traffic incidents in Southwest Virginia over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the first incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. Friday when a motorist, Kevin W. Johnson of Coeburn, exited his vehicle following a single-vehicle wreck on Route 58A in Wise County. Once Johnson became a pedestrian, he entered the westbound lanes of travel and was struck by a westbound 2012 Ford Fusion, State Police report.

Johnson, 54, died at the scene, just west of Holbrook Chapel Road.

The other fatal wreck took place at mile marker 45 on Interstate 77 in Wythe County. Just before 11:30 p.m., authorities say, a southbound 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck a deer, ejecting the driver, Leonard R. Scarberry, 64, of Willis.

Willis landed on the interstate, where he was struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500, according to State Police.

State Police say no charges are expected in either incident, but the incidents remain under investigation.

