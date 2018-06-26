‘Transformations’ celebrated in Drug Court graduation

By MIKE WADE

NRV Community Services

Officials with Pulaski County Adult Drug Court Treatment Program gathered late last week to celebrate the accomplishments of the program’s three latest graduates: Shane Eversole, Brandon Webb and Kim Manning.

This marks the local program’s third graduation since its launch in December 2014. Drug Court is designed to be an alternative sentencing program for non-violent offenders who have substance-related charges. It is a collaborative effort between the 27th Circuit Court, local probation and law enforcement agencies, and New River Valley Community Services. Circuit Court Judge Marcus H. Long Jr. serves as the presiding judge over Pulaski County’s program.

“Addiction is a disease and should be treated as such,” Long told those in attendance. “It’s a disease, not a crime.”

He added, “Almost 80,000 people died last year as a result of drug overdoses. Can you imagine if we had a terrorist attack and 80,000 people were killed? What would be the response from our government? How many billions – literally billions of dollars – would be spent to counter that?

“But that’s the reality of drug overdoses, and I don’t see billions of dollars coming our way,” Long said.

“Even though it indeed saves the county money, as well as its taxpayers and citizens, the primary goal is to transform lives,” said Anthony Akers, Pulaski County assistant administrator. “Obviously, we’ve had a tremendous amount of success.”

Del. Chris Hurst (D-12th District) served as guest speaker for the ceremony. He reminded participants of the challenges they’ve had to overcome in order to successfully complete the program.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that Drug Court is an easy way around incarceration – because it’s not,” Hurst said. “You all are to be commended for the work and the effort that you have put in to put yourselves here today.”

The ceremony concluded with Long dismissing all pending charges against the three graduates.

“You know, beating an addiction is very, very tough,” said Long, “and unless you’ve had an addiction and you’ve tried to beat it, you don’t know how tough it is.

“This is a very special day today – it is a day we can all be thankful for,” he added.

