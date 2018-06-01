Track and field heading to state meet

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

A host of Cougar and Lady Cougar track and field athletes will give it their all today and Saturday as they compete in the Group 4A track and field meet at Harrisonburg High School.

The athletes have earned the right to compete for state gold after qualifying either during the regular season or by their performance at the Region 4D meet last week.

For the Lady Cougars, that performance brought them a third place finish behind two very strong programs … E.C. Glass and Blacksburg. Glass finished the day with 175 points and Blacksburg earned 125. The Lady Cougars scored 71 points. Salem finished fourth with 69.5 points, Amherst County was fifth with 53.5 and William Byrd was sixth with 46. The remainder of the region was Jefferson Forest in seventh (43), LCA in eighth (40), Charlottesville in ninth (17, Carroll County in 10th (11), GW Danville in 11th (8) and Bassett in 12th (4).

Kelsey Arnold took eighth place in the long jump with her 15’2” leap. Madison Woolwine finished 11th at 13’ 11.5”. Arnold also finished sixth in the triple jump at 34’1” and Woolwine was 14th at 29’5”. Woolwine also tied for seventh in the high jump with Presley Martin, both reaching 4’2”.

Savanna Solomon finished 14th in the shot put with a throw of 25’ 2.5”. Vivian Solomon took 18th with an 18’ 1” effort. Savanna Solomon also earned sixth in the discus throw with a toss of 93’ 10”. Vivian Solomon was 17th at 59’ 5”.

Arnold finished sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.87. In the 100-meter dash Shanece Lewis finished third (13.23) and Woolwine took seventh (13.50). Lewis also earned third place in the 200-meter race at 27.12. Woolwine was 11th at 29.43. In the 3200-meter race Farmer finished seventh with a 14:11.89 effort.

The team of Betsy Nall, Ashlyn Kirtner, Allyson Castle and Grace Boone earned second place in the 4 x 800-meter race with a time of 10:07.68. In the 4 x 100-meter race the team of Lewis, Woolwine, Arnold and Martin finished sixth at 51.99. The team of Nall, Martin, Castle and Kirtner also finished seventh in the 4 x 400-meter race at 4:40.51.

Nall led the Lady Cougars in the 1,600-meter race with a second place finish in 5:27.48. Kenzie Farmer finished 16th at 6:33.95. Arnold added a ninth place finish in the 300-meter race at 52.03. Martin was 11th at 52.96.

Grace Boone earned one of her two Region titles in the 400-meter race. She took first place in 57.53, almost three seconds faster than second place. Caitlin Davis finished 12th at 1:14.84. Her second championship came in the 800-meter race, where she took first with a time of 2:15.53, over eight seconds faster than second place. Kirtner finished eighth at 2:36.77.

The Cougars finished fourth overall in the region with 72 points. Blacksburg took first with 141 points, followed by E.C. Glass with 103. LCA was third with 83, Amherst County was fifth with 68, Jefferson Forest was sixth with 62, Bassett was seventh with 58 and William Byrd was eighth with 32. Salem dropped to ninth with 19, Charlottesville was 10th with 15 and Carroll County was 11th with 5 points.

Levi Gray finished ninth in the long jump with a leap of 19’. He also took sixth in the triple jump with a 39’ 10.25” effort and sixth in the high jump at 5’8”. Shaun King was 11th at 37’4” and Xavier Cobbs was 13th at 35’3”.

Brody Fields earned a Region championship in the shot put with his 48’5’75” throw. Chandler Dunnigan finished fourth at 43’8.75”. Jacob Akers earned ninth place in the discus with his 114’10” throw. Ben Arnette was 13th at 99’6”.

Gray took seventh place in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.21, followed by Lane Suthers in 11th at 19.24. Cobbs finished 20th in the 100-meter race at 12.03. Gage Mannon was 21st at 12.25.

The team of Ryan Smith, RJ Blevins, Davis Farmer and Julian Black took second in the 4 x 800-meter race with a time of 8:27.75. In the 4 x 100-meter relay the team of Mannon, Brayden Smith, Shaun King and Cobbs took fifth at 45.52. The team of RJ Blevins, Shaun King, Julian Black and Eldridge took third in the 4 x 400 relay with a time of 3:30.90.

Garrett Smith earned fourth in the 1.600-meter race with a time of 4:43.53. Bryce Martin was close behind in fourth place at 4:48.26. Noah Whitlow was seventh at 4:53.46 and Davis Farmer was eighth at 4:53.71. James Guthrie was 10th at 5:02.90.

RJ Blevins finished 10th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.61. Brayden Smith took seventh in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.15. Gray finished 12th at 46.33.

Nathan Eldridge finished second in the 800-meter with a time of 1:59.59. Shaun King was fourth at 2:01.38. Ryan Smith was fifth at 2:04.41. Cobbs took 18th in the 200-meter race at 24.41.

Bryce Martin finished ninth in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 10:55.36. Garrett Smith was 11th at 11:08.05 and Cade Compton was 12th at 11:13.20.

The Group 4A State Championships begin today at Harrisonburg High School and continue through Saturday.

Written by: Editor on June 1, 2018.

Comments

comments