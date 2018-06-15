Teen killed trying to ‘hood surf’

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Police say the vehicle was traveling below the posted speed, but that didn’t keep a 15-year-old male from being killed Wednesday while riding on the hood of a car in Washington County.

Virginia State Police report the deceased male was “hood surfing” on a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by a 16-year-old female when he slid off the hood. The car struck and killed the male when the female was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting him, according to police.

State Trooper J.P. Peck’s investigation determined the vehicle was traveling below the posted speed of 35 mph when the 3 p.m. incident occurred.

The female juvenile was charged with reckless driving after consultation with Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The investigation is continuing.

