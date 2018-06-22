Tech alters how localities do business

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

As technology changes so does the way government bodies are able to conduct business.

In days past, personal and business travel sometimes meant government leaders had to miss important public meetings. With today’s technological advancements and related amendments to state and local laws, that no longer has to be the case.

Tuesday evening, Pulaski Town Councilman Joseph Goodman was able to take part in council’s monthly work session despite the fact he was in Texas for a conference.

Goodman informed town staff and his colleagues June 5 he would be in Texas during the work session, held the third Tuesday of each month. Since additional discussion on the proposed 2018-2019 budget and restructuring of Parks and Facilities was expected, he wanted to be able to participate in the discussion.

Thanks to technology and changes in state law several years ago, that wasn’t a problem.

Tuesday evening, Goodman joined the discussion via computer and internet, using Skype — an application that enables two-way video and audio communication.

The only hitch was Goodman couldn’t vote.

Town Manager Shawn Utt said council has to pass a resolution and amend its policies and procedures to enable a member to vote in such situations.

That’s probably not too far in the future.

