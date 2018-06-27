Sups accept land donation for new Fairlawn park

By WILLIAM PAINE

Pulaski County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted this week to accept a donation of 100 acres of land along the New River in Fairlawn to be used for a park. The land, donated by Virginia Outdoors Foundation, is the last remaining vestige of the old Smith Farm.

“A very exciting time,” said board member Joe Guthrie. “A very exciting day for the Board of Supervisors to accept a donation of about 100 acres of open space. We’ve been working to create a new park in the heart of the Fairlawn area. It’s a tremendous property that will be a great benefit, not only to the people of Fairlawn but more broadly, to all the folks in Pulaski County.”

Board Chairman Andy McCready said, “This ties in nicely to a trail project that Pulaski County has already been working on, going from the old Riverlawn School, down to the New River up the river to a piece of land that the county has acquired. There will be a boat launch in the future down there. It will give citizens another access point on the New River.”

According to Guthrie, Margaret D. Smith, who owned the farm, was in her 90s when she died in 2016. She left the land to Virginia Outdoors Foundation (VOF) knowing they would keep it as open space. VFO, in turn, donated the land to the county of Pulaski with the understanding that this was to be used as a park.

Although the land was donated, Pulaski County still had to pay $48,000 to the Foundation for transactional expenses, which includes legal fees and staff expenses. McCready was undaunted by these transactional costs. “It’s not often you get the opportunity to get this much land in Fairlawn for essentially about $500 an acre,” he said.

The Smith farm was originally a 500-acre tract of land. According to Guthrie, the family sold 400 acres, which was converted to housing tracts for workers at the Radford Arsenal during World War II. In addition to that, they housed workers at their home and made it into a boarding house, as another contribution to the war effort. Today, the donated tract is surrounded by residential neighborhoods that used to be a part of the Smith farm.

The old Riverlawn Elementary School, which is adjacent to the donated land and now houses Pulaski County Youth Center, will have lighting installed on its baseball field as part of the process of improving the land. A trail linking the newly donated tract to a 12-acre piece of county property on Hazel Hollow Road, a few miles upriver, will begin at the old school. Pulaski County Economic Development Authority owns that building. EDA is expected to vote on a conservation easement of that property at its next meeting, but ownership of the building will remain with the EDA.

Seven acres of the donated property, bordering Dudley Ferry Road, will not be under a conservation easement and will be sold or leased. The proceeds of income derived from these seven acres will be used to develop and maintain the new park.

