Summer Food Service Program is expanding in Pulaski County

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Children and their parents lined up for free hot dogs and hamburgers at Randolph Park at a special event meant to raise awareness for the Summer Meals for Kids program.

From four till seven Tuesday evening, kids and their parents enjoyed a free meal that was prepared on site at the shelter next to the community pool. As an added bonus, anyone partaking in the feast was eligible to swim at the Randolph Park pool for free.

“This is the first time we’ve done this event,” said Ethelene Saddler, the head of school nutrition for Pulaski County Public Schools. “We feel like this was a way to get the word out about summer meals because we want every student that needs a meal in the summertime to know where we are.”

Every year after school, the Summer Meals for Kids Program offers free food to students attending Pulaski County Public Schools.

Elaine East, who manages the Pulaski Middle School cafeteria when school is in session, was busy working the grill.

“This year we wanted to get more people out…to get the community involved,” she said. “Last year we served over 24,000 meals over the summer to children in Pulaski County. This year, we’re trying to raise that number to 30,000. That’s our goal.”

Now, in addition to offering free breakfast and free lunch every week day at Pulaski County High School, Dublin Elementary School and other open sites, the summer feeding program will offer free meals at Randolph Park, as well. (see attached schedule)

Starting this week, breakfast will be served at Randolph Park from 8:15 a.m. till 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from noon till 12:45. The summer free meal program at Randolph Park will extend through July 27, with the exception of the week of July 4, when operations will temporarily shut down.

Area churches can also take advantage of this program, as Sadler explains.

“If a church has a vacation Bible school, we can provide meals for them. We’re going to provide meals for Fairlawn Church of God next week, Monday through Friday, that will be a supper meal at no cost.”

Tuesday’s meal was provided by the Children’s Health Improvement Partnership. Their representative, Shelby Kelly, was on site passing out information about this grant funded organization. “We’re a non-profit program. We have family educators and registered nurses that go into the home and help lower income families with resources and do developmental screenings.”

The Randolph Park pool saw a surge in the normal flow of customers as 120 participants of the Summer Meals for Kids program sauntered over for a swim after their meal.

All meals must be consumed on site and adults accompanying children will be offered a meal for $2.00.

Sites and times for the Summer Food Service Program are listed in the attached chart.

For more information, contact Ethelene W. Sadler, School Nutrition Director, at (540) 994-2523, or email esadler@pcva.us. A second contact is Elaine East, Summer Meals Coordinator, at (540) 643-0836, and by email at eeast@pcva.

Written by: Editor on June 21, 2018.

Comments

comments