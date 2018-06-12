Storeowner’s charges dismissed

A Pulaski storeowner’s felony charges were dismissed Monday after a prosecution witness identified the defendant’s housemate, not the defendant, as the person he saw carrying a statue reported stolen from a Case Knife Road residence last fall.

General District Court Judge Erin DeHart said prosecutors have the right to rely on circumstantial evidence to prove a case. In this case, she said, the evidence is that stolen property was found in Melinda Musick’s home and East Main store, Back Forty Thrift Store, during a search.

However, DeHart had an issue with the inability of a prosecution witness to identify the defendant as the person he saw carrying the statue. In fact, she pointed out, the witness identified another person seated in the courtroom audience. That person isn’t charged.

