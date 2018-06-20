Steel plate injures highway worker

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A construction worker was airlifted from a construction site on Interstate 81 in Pulaski Monday when a piece of steel fell on him.

Virginia State Police reports construction workers were moving a large steel plate when it fell on a worker, causing “serious injury to his lower extremities.”

The incident occurred on the side of the guardrail away from the southbound traffic, but all northbound and southbound traffic had to be halted to allow for the medical fight to pick up the patient.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 93.4.

The identity of the worker and his condition were not released.

