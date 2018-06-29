State Farm cutting rates in Virginia

Bloomington, Ill. — Next week, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, the largest auto insurer in the nation, is cutting its rates in Virginia.

As a result, its overall personal auto rate will drop by 2.9 percent. Statewide, the total expected impact for State Farm Mutual is estimated to be about $24 million. It will affect about 1.1 million policyholders.

“The company’s current financial strength is allowing us to pass along a rate reduction to our Virginia customers,” said State Farm Senior Vice President Chris Schell. “We continually evaluate how we can best serve our customers and are very pleased to be able to offer this rate decrease in Virginia”

Overall changes in premiums for individual motorists will vary depending on the specific details of an individual customer’s policy and chosen coverage. The effective date for new and renewal business is June 18, 2018.

In addition to this rate reduction, State Farm agents are able to review with new and existing customers the many opportunities for additional discounts that may apply to an individual’s unique circumstances. A rate decrease combined with discounts offers an exceptional long-term value to State Farm customers.

