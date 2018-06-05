‘Sounds of Summer’ returning to Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Sounds of Summer returns to Jackson Park June 15 as The Domino Band kicks of the free annual concert series with tunes suited for long summer nights at the beach.

The concert begins at 6 p.m., but vendors and adult beverages are available beginning at 5:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and plan to spend the evening listening to classic rhythm and blues, soul and old-school funk.

The Domino Band, a high-energy horn band from Roanoke, consists of 10 musicians with many years of performing experience. Band members have performed or recorded with The Stylistics, Sister Sledge, The Temptations, Chicago, the Doobie Brothers, Santana, and more.

The band also has backed legendary artists such as Percy Sledge on numerous occasions and opened for Delbert McClinton, The Impressions and country music superstars Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins, Trick Pony, Diamond Rio, Tracy Lawrence and Blake Shelton.

Sounds of Summer is sponsored by Pulaski and Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, with support of Virginia Commission for the Arts. Admission is free.

Musical entertainment for other Sounds of Summer concerts are being announced at a later date.

The Fine Arts Center is holding its Rhythm & Ribs festival July 20 in Jackson Park. Bands already lined up for that event include BlackWater, Rhythm & Blues Band, and Victor Lawson and the Boogie Chillen’ Band.

