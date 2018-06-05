Sean Dyriece Spencer

Sean Dyriece Spencer, age 18, of Dublin, Va., passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018 at his home.

Born Jan. 20, 2000, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of Kareem Jabbar Patterson and Ieshia Dieonte Saunders. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eyvonne Brown Spencer and Houston Spencer (Paw-Paw).

He was a recent graduate of the Pulaski County High School.

He is survived by his mom Tameca Crouse of Dublin, Va.; father, Kareem Jabbar Patterson of Dublin, Va.; mother, Ieshia Dieonte Moses Saunders of Pulaski, Va.; brothers, Hesus Hickman of Pulaski, Va., Chauncey Spencer of Richmond, Va., Jayden Crouse of Dublin, Va. and Terrance Horton of North Carolina; sister, McKynna Epperley of Pulaski, Va.; grandparents, Richard and Brenda Adams of Pulaski, Va., Teresa Pearson of Pulaski, Va., Richard Hickman of Pulaski, Va., and Betty and Kevin Crouse of New River, Va.; special uncle and aunt, Mandela and Kimberly Adams of Pulaski, Va.; special cousins, Skyler Patterson, Noah Patterson, Ania Austin and Evan Austin; girlfriend Sydney Lambert; and many aunts and uncles.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at tDublin United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Douglas Patterson officiating. Interment follows at the Pinehurst Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

The family is receiving friends from noon until service time Saturday at the church. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling

arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on June 5, 2018.

Comments

comments