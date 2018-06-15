School board gets update on middle school

By WILLIAM PAINE

“Things are starting to get more exciting than they have been,” Brandon Taylor, a representative of SKANSKA, the multi-national company overseeing construction of Pulaski County Middle School, told Pulaski County School Board during an update on the project.

SKANSKA representatives met with interior designers in early May to review the design layout and furnishings for the school’s interior. The Interior Design team will give a cost estimate for furniture and fixtures early next week.

According to Taylor’s report, plans and specifications for grading the school and its campus were completed by late last month. Bids were issued for the grading package June 5. This was followed by a non-mandatory pre-bid meeting, which drew 10 contractors. Taylor said that is about twice what he considers a good turnout and bodes well for getting a “competitive rate.” The soil will be tested and inspected before grading begins.

The bid for the grading contract is scheduled to open Thursday and be awarded the following week. Once the contract is finalized and the insurance bonds settled, grading work should commence by mid-July.

Grading had been slated for completion by October, when construction of the building was slated to commence; but scheduling was changed for reasons associated with timing and costs. Grading of the baseball field, the softball field and multi-purpose fields will take place before the end of the year.

Contractors will submit construction documents for review by SKANSKA all next month. Bids for construction are scheduled to be issued by early August, with first phases of construction scheduled for mid-October. Grading and grassing of the athletic fields will occur simultaneously with early construction efforts at the site.

Completion of construction is expected by July 2020.

The total project budget remains at $45.7 million.

SKANSKA is the fifth largest construction company in the world.

