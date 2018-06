School board changes date of meeting

Pulaski County School Board has made changes in its July meeting schedule.

The boards’ meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, is being moved up to Monday, July 2, at 6 p.m. A special called meeting also has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 31, at 6 p.m.

For questions or additional information, contact Brenda Crawford at bcrawford@pcva.us or call 994-2519.

Written by: Editor on June 29, 2018.

Comments

comments