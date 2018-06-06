Sara Ann Hunter

Sara Ann Hunter, age 59, of Dublin, Va., died Friday, June 1, 2018, as a result of an automobile incident.

She was born Nov. 11, 1958. Sara was employed as a customer service representative with Spectrum Brands.

She is survived by her son, John Henry Farris, of Dublin, Va.; her daughter, Lakota Ann Hunter; her stepson, Jeremiah Demme, his wife, Deborah Demme, and their son, Louis Bernard Demme; her parents, Ron Hunter and Doris Ann Hunter of Dublin, Va.; a brother, Dennis Hunter and his wife, Lana Trabert, of Maryland, along with many nieces and nephews; and her life partner Douglas Edwards.

A memorial service is being held Saturday, June 9, 2 p.m., at Seagle Funeral Home. There is no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Pulaski County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on June 6, 2018.

Comments

comments