Samuel Cameron Milton Reid, age 77, of Hiwassee, Va., died Sunday June 10, 2018 at his residence.

He was born Aug. 27, 1940, in North Carolina, and was the son of the late Myra Washington Phelps and Milton Prentiss Reid. Samuel graduated in 1962 with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Tech. He was an engineer, amateur pilot, and inventor with multiple patents, including the compensated step ramp digital voltmeter. Samuel was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and now rests with his Holy Father in Heaven.

He is survived by his children: son, Tim Neal (Stacy) of Kaiser, Mo., daughter, Lisa Reid Frazier (Russell) of Dhaka, Bangladesh, son, Joshua Reid (Erin) of Kingsport, Tenn., daughter, Gilee Corral (Sal) of San Jose, Calif., son, Mike Reid, of Winchester, Va.; siblings: sister, Annette R. Nolan (Phillip), of Waupaca, Wis., brother, Milton P. Reid II (Betsy), of Brownsburg, Va., sister, Judy Reid, of Jonesborough, Tenn., brother, David Reid (Debbie), of Limestone, Tenn.; grandchildren, Anna, Elsa, Haley and Lily Neal, Juliet, Celia and James Emmett Reid, Leonardo Corral and Salma Ann Frazier, and friends, Roger Montgomery, Claire Rudy McConahay and Cindy Sunffer.

A graveside funeral service is being held at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Va., Wednesday, June 13, 2 p.m. There will be no visitation.

