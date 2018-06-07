Ruth Maxine Hollingsworth Bishop

Ruth Maxine Hollingsworth Bishop, born June 21, 1934, in Pulaski County, Va., went to be with the Lord June 5, 2018.

She was the daughter of Norman C. Hollingsworth and Dorothy Manning Hollingsworth. A 1954 graduate of Dublin High School, Maxine was a resident of Radford, Va., where she retired after 20 years of service in the housekeeping department at Radford University.

She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Hollingsworth; mother, Dorothy Manning Hollingsworth; brothers, William Hollingsworth, James Hollingsworth, Erby Hollingsworth, Robert Hollingsworth, and sister, Dorothy Stillwell.

She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Wright; husband, Elmer, of Brookpark, Ohio, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation is at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va. June 8, at 11 a.m., with service immediately following at noon. Interment is at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va., with the Rev. Randall K. Lawrence presiding.

