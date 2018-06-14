RU professor to head Ingles production

Radford University theatre professor Wesley Young is directing the second season of the local historical drama, Walk to Freedom — The Mary Draper Ingles Story.

Young, an actor and playwright, has been a theatre and cinema professor at RU since 2000. Last year he co-wrote the outdoor drama Walk to Freedom with local resident and actress Kathleen Harshberger.

The frontier drama is the story of Ingles’ 1755 capture by Shawnee Indians. She eventually escaped and, using only her memory, navigated her way back home to the New River Valley.

June 14, 2018

