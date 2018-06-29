Royals hold Yankees scoreless to even series

By MATT TRUST, Pulaski Yankees PULASKI – The Pulaski Yankees were shutout for the first time in the 2018 season on Friday night in a 2-0 defeat to the Burlington Royals at Motor Mile Field in Calfee Park in front of 3,448 fans. Alexander Vizcaino pitched 4.2 innings but allowed both runs in the third inning on back-to-back RBI doubles with two outs.

Royals’ Hunter Strong reached base on a single to leadoff the third inning, and Juan Carlos Negret drove him home on a two out RBI double to right center field. Next batter, cleanup hitter Freddy Fermin traded places with Negret and was credited with a RBI on his fourth double of the season.

University of Virginia product and Richmond, Virginia native Daniel Lynch started for the Royals. Lynch was drafted 34th overall in the most recent Major League Baseball draft by the Kansas City Royals and made his second minor league start. Lynch received a no decision after pitching 3.2 scoreless innings allowing only one hit, one walk and six punch outs.

The Yankees finished the night 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, left the bases loaded in the first and eighth innings, and left 12 on base total. Bryar Johnson received the win after 3.1 scoreless innings of work and Kyle Hinton recorded the final six outs for the save.

The loss marks Pulaski’s first time shutout since a 10-0 loss last season on July 23 against the Greeneville Reds. The Yankees fell to 3-7 on the season, while the Royals improved to 2-8. The Yankees and Royals conclude their three game set tomorrow night at Calfee Park at 7 p.m. The first 500 fans receive a Bobby Sands Bobblehead courtesy of Eleven West.

