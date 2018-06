Robbery charge reduced to misdemeanor

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A woman accused of robbing Sherwin Williams paint store in Pulaski in April was convicted Tuesday of a reduced charge.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco said the robbery charge against Marlena Nicole Poole, 39, was reduced to misdemeanor larceny because evidence was insufficient to support robbery.

Written by: Editor on June 20, 2018.

