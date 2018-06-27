‘Ride the River Tour’ concludes today

By WILLIAM PAINE

Today marks the last day of the Bike Virginia, Ride the River Tour, which drew about 1,700 bicyclists from 37 states and three countries to the New River Valley. The first three days of the six-day event began at Radford’s Bisset Park and the last three were based out of Claytor Lake State Park.

Every day participants are given maps of routes available for their choosing. Routes are ranked according to length and difficulty of terrain.

Steve Gregory, a 65-year-old structural engineer from Lynchburg, was doing some final preparations before heading out from the lake early Tuesday morning. “I’m just getting out to ride with 1,700 of my best friends. This is my third time. I went three years ago and just got hooked on it. I waited till I turned 50 till I started biking.”

Kelly Westenhoff of Reston, has participated in many such events and was getting ready to head out, as well. “Different rides have different vibes and this one definitely has the hanging out enjoying yourself vibe,” she said. Westenhoff and her friend Laura Robinson were doing the 34-mile ride to Hiwassee and back.

Today’s ride, the Claytor Lake Exploration, features various routes encircling one of Pulaski County’s favorite bodies of water.

Though the age range for Bike Virginia ranges from 2 to 88, the average age for bicyclists in the tour is 58. Three out of five of the cyclists in the tour are men and 11 percent consider themselves vegetarians. One third of all bicyclists claim Virginia as their home state but half are from either Virginia, Maryland or Washington D.C. The top four states represented in the Ride the River Tour were, in order of rank, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and North Carolina.

The Ride the River Tour also saw riders from Canada, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Bike Virginia is a nonprofit that started rolling 31 years ago in Williamsburg, Va. Its mission is to help communities understand how to host bicycle tourism and how to encourage bicycling in general. They also consult with localities on infrastructure projects, such as trails, paths and traffic calming initiatives.

Every year the group travels to a scenic part of the state for a tour. In the past the Bike Virginia has been based out of Richmond, Staunton, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg and has even visited Shepherdstown, W.Va., and Kingsport, Tenn.

The last time Bike Virginia came to this area was 2011. This was just fine with Dr. Kim Likens Perry, who has been the executive director of Bike Virginia for the last decade and who grew up on Claytor Lake. “It’s a really special experience to be able to share the beauty, kindness, the hospitality of the New River Valley with people from all over the country and outside the United States.”

According to Perry, Bike Virginia limits the number of participants. “We cap it at around 1,700 because that is the ideal size for us to be able to visit communities that have beautiful rural roadways. It also allows us to have enough hotel rooms and camping space for our riders. About half of our participants stay in hotels while they’re with us. So, for the six days of the event, we fill up an average of about 350 hotel rooms per night. The other half of our rider’s camp with us. We expect to have about 800 people camping with us each night of the tour which, translates to roughly 40 tents on site.”

Perry says economic impact studies indicate the event brings $2.6 million to the local economy from riders spending money on lodging and meals. The Bike Virginia organization also doles out money to local organizations for their services. This year Radford University is doing a study on the economic impact of this year’s event by asking riders to fill out forms indicating where they spend their money.

“It’s amazing to see the freedom that a bicycle gives people,” said Perry. “They can explore and cover so much ground, so much more easily, than they do when they walk. To offer an experience, to have a day out of relaxing exploration for all different types of abilities and ages, that to me is a very rewarding part of what we do.”

