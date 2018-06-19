Richard Thomas Jackson

July 1, 1948-June 3, 2018

Richard Thomas Jackson, 69, passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018. He practiced medicine for 32 years in the New River Valley of Virginia.

Survivors include his three sons, Richie, Tommy and Danny.

Memorial service is Sunday, July 1, 2-4 p.m., at Governor Tyler House, 915 Tyler Ave., Radford, Va. Parking is available on Radford University campus, in Lot J, in front of Kyle Hall. Overflow parking is in Lot M, behind Kyle Hall. Shuttle service is providing transportation between the designated parking lots and Governor Tyler House.

Flowers are appreciated, however donations can be made to the International Bipolar Foundation, 8755 Aero Drive, Suite 310, San Diego, CA 92123 or at ibpf.org/donate.

The Jackson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on June 19, 2018.

