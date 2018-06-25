Rhythm and Ribs coming soon!

By DAVID GRAVELY

Everybody likes ribs, and everyone loves good music. Both of those things will return to Pulaski July 20 when the Fine Arts Council of the New River Valley, The Southwest Times and the Town of Pulaski host the Rhythm and Ribs Festival in beautiful Jackson Park in historic downtown Pulaski.

The event is free to attend and will feature great food and live music. For the past three years, more than 5,000 people have attended and enjoyed the day of incredible music and wonderful food.

Becki and the Boom Booms, Victor Lawson and the Boogie Chillen Band, the Antecedents and many more musical acts will be featured throughout the day. The Blackwater Rhythm and Blues Band will highlight the event this year.

Vendors will be located throughout the event selling food, drinks and other merchandise. Suzie’s Funnel Cakes will be one of many vendors selling crowd favorites. There will, of course, be several rib vendors as well as your favorite adult beverages and other cold drinks.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the festival at several levels.

The first level is the “Friends” level. The cost is $250 – $499. For this your name will appear on the sponsorship list of promotional ads, banners and fliers prior to the event and you’ll be recognized during the event.

The second level is the “Bronze” level. The cost is $500 – $999. For this you receive the same benefits as the Friends level plus a free booth space during the event.

Level three is the “Silver” level. The cost is $1,000 – $2,499. For this you receive the above benefits plus a free booth space during the event.

The fourth level is the “Gold” level. The cost is $2,500 – $4,999. For this you receive the above benefits plus a free booth space during the event.

The final level is the “Platinum” level. The cost is $5,000 and above. For this you receive the above benefits plus a free booth space during the event and your name appears on the event T-shirts.

All money raised will be used to pay for bands and other costs associated with the event, with the remainder going to the Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley to help cover expenses.

For more information on sponsorships, contact Beckie Cox at the Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley at 540-980-7363 or email info@facnrv.org by June 30, 2018.

