Relay offers loads of entertainment

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

With just three days left until the big event Pulaski County & Radford City Relay for Life is just $14,000 short of reaching its $65,000 fundraising goal for the American Cancer Society.

Even though they’re getting close, organizers and participants hope that won’t keep people from stopping by Motor Mile Speedway, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, to make a donation and enjoy musical and other forms of entertainment slated throughout the day.

Opening ceremonies, emceed by David Horton, begin at 11 with the National Anthem performed by Anthony Woodyard. There will be a color guard by Dublin VFW, opening prayer by Robbie Morris and a welcome by Cindy Cox.

Cancer survivors kick off the relays at 11:30 a.m. with a celebratory walk around the speedway track. They’re followed by cancer patient caregivers at 11:45. All teams then join in, with members taking turns walking the track throughout the day.

Musical entertainment also begins at noon, with a performance by the United Voices of First Baptist Church on Magazine Street in Pulaski.

United Voices is a spirit-filled choir, under direction of Darnell Webb, Sheila Simmons and the Rev. Douglas Patterson. The choir utilizes its gifts to the Glory of God, giving him all the praise. Sharing the joy of the Lord is their strength.

United Voices sing at various engagements throughout the New River Valley.

All Came As One takes over musical entertainment at 1:30 p.m. The group got its start in 2013 when five college students formed a temporary band for a Fellowship of Christian Athletes retreat.

When the retreat ended, however, God had plans for the group to continue performing. They have opened for well-known artists such as Dan Bremnes, The NeverClaim, Jason Crabb, JJ Weeks Band and Building 429.

The band, which completed its first demo in Nashville in 2016, is excited for what God has in store for the future of the band and its individual members.

At 2:45 p.m. Audio Rain takes to the stage. Members of this band like to see people dancing and having a good time, so they’ll treat the crowd to party rock, soul, blues and funk tunes. So if you’re going to be walking laps while Audio Rain is playing, be sure to put a little extra pep in your step.

Southern Nights Band will add a little country and southern rock to the mix at 6 p.m.

Based in Southwest Virginia, Southern Nights Band was formed 24 years ago. It now plays a variety of venues, including festivals, weddings, parties and pig roasts throughout five states: Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, and North and South Carolina.

Band members have worked with Aaron Tippin, Ty Herndon, Todd Sullivan, Ryan Pelton and other artists, playing a variety of old and new country, bluegrass, southern rock, rock and original songs, such as “When She Cries.” The band includes drummer Cecil Mullins and base guitarist/backup vocalist Marc LeBlanc, both from Pulaski.

Ricky K and the Allnighters bring the day of music to a close. The band takes to the stage at 8:15 p.m. with its version of a “high speed, cross-country tour of rock’s greatest hits.”

The band takes its audience from the sounds of the fabulous 50s, through the groovy 60s, and the disco nights of the 70s, before crashing head-on into the Top 40 and pop rock hits of the 80s, 90s and new millennium.

For those looking for more than music and relaying to keep them entertained, there will be various other events and competitions throughout the day.

A Relay for Life Car Show begins at 1 p.m. Join in the fun or just watch the Watermelon Eating Contest at 1:15, a Frozen T-shirt Contest at 1:30 p.m. and a Car Wash Race at 2. At 4 p.m., there will be a Box Car Lap, Zumba with Andrea Greene at 4:15 and 7:15.

A 5:30 p.m. balloon release is followed by Slot Car Races at 6, haircuts and shaves for cancer at 7, poker laps at 8 and the ever-popular Luminaria Ceremony and silent lap, featuring Eric Burdett and bagpipe player Ian Niday at 9:30.

The closing ceremony is at 10:30.

According to its website, the local Relay event had raised $50,920 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Written by: Editor on June 21, 2018.

