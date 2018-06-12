Ralph Saunders Jones

Ralph Saunders Jones, age 79, of Pulaski, Va., died June 11, 2018, at his home, with his wife and children by his side.

He was born Oct. 6, 1938, in Pulaski, Va., to the late Lula Dalton Jones and Kenley Roby Jones. Ralph was also preceded in death by his sisters, Julia J. Morris, Nell J. Dalton, Carrie J. Jennelle, Phyllis J. Williams, Beulah J. Kerr and Frances J. Parks; brothers, Coy Jones, Boyd E. Jones, Lon Jones and Kenneth Jones. Ralph was the last of his siblings to pass.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Alice Alderman Jones, and children, Terry S. Jones, Karen J. Jones, Jeffrey (Jeanette) L. Jones, Melanie (Randy) J. Miles, Alyson (Ben) J. Linkous. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Ralph retired from American Electric Power after 33 years of service and enjoyed fishing and hunting with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

Visitation is 4-7 Wednesday evening, June 13, at the funeral home.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday, June 14, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Josh Bowling officiating. Interment follows at Thornspring UMC Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

Flowers are appreciated, but memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice or Good Samaritan Hospice, 1160 Moose Dr, Christiansburg, VA 24073).

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on June 12, 2018.

