Radcliffe says charter may need update

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Town Councilman Jamie Radcliffe thinks it may be time to move Pulaski’s charter “into the modernization world” by asking Virginia General Assembly to approve some changes.

Another councilman, however, warns some localities have ended up with changes they didn’t request after state legislators got through with their proposed charter amendments.

Whether it is changed, Radcliffe is calling for another council member or members to join him in meeting with mayors of other jurisdictions to see whether it would be beneficial to have department heads report to council rather than the town manager.

Written by: Editor on June 8, 2018.

