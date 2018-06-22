Pulaski taking budget comments again

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski residents are getting a second chance to comment on the town’s proposed $9.8 million 2018-2019 Fiscal Year Budget Tuesday.

Pulaski Town Council held a public hearing on the proposed budget June 5, and no comments were received. However, due to recent amendments to that proposal, council voted this week to once again accept comments at a budget meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s meeting will include a public comment period on the budget, but not a public hearing.

If another public hearing were held, a seven-day waiting period would be required before a vote could be taken on the budget. The deadline for having a budget in place for the next fiscal year is June 30, so that would leave the town unable to operate come July 1.

Fiscal years run July 1 through June 30.

Town council is not required to receive additional comments from the citizens even though the amended budget includes a 1.5 percent across-the-board cut in operational spending. State law prohibits town leaders from increasing the budget by more than 1 percent following a public hearing, but not reducing it.

According to Town Manager Shawn Utt, operational cuts made in the budget resulted in a savings of $160,000, which will be placed in the town’s reserve account.

Since the savings were moved into reserves, the overall bottom line in the General Fund budget remains $9.8 million. The Water Fund is $3.7 million, and Sewer Fund, $6 million.

Outgoing Councilman H.M. Kidd voted against delaying the budget vote until Tuesday. He questioned the need for delay, saying any “tinkering” needed can be done later. He said he didn’t want to run the risk of missing the June 30 deadline and having to shut down operations on July 1.

Kidd’s motion to approve the budget failed in a 4-1-1 vote. Councilman Joseph Goodman attended the meeting from Texas, via an internet link. As such, he was able to participate in discussion, but not vote.

Goodman said he thinks it would be a “disservice” to the town’s citizens not to allow an additional comment period since changes have been made.

Among those changes is a restructuring of how the town’s Parks and Facilities will be overseen and maintained. For more details on staff’s proposal for that department, see the Sunday edition of The Southwest Times.

