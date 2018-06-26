Pulaski Radio Show features music and laughter

By WILLIAM PAINE

The cast of The Pulaski Radio Show put on a rousing show at historic Pulaski Theatre Saturday. Robin Brooke, founder of NRV Regional Theatre, joined fellow cast members Wesley Young and Patrick Kearns for the second performance of this radio centric variety show, which is live streamed at NRVregionaltheatre.com.

Radford’s vice mayor and theater aficionado Dick Harshberger guest hosted the latest performance by adding some clever quips and even some poetry to the proceedings.

Kearns plays the “sound effects guy gone rogue,” by adding inappropriate sound effects and generally disrupting the show.

The Old Time Snake Milkers, from the Staunton/Charlottesville, provided music for the show. They played several old-time style musical numbers, which prompted the audience to clap along on several occasions.

Brooke and Young portray various characters in recurring skits performed throughout the show. They include Inside Out Right Side Up Mystery Theatre, a gameshow with a different theme each month, and Fern and Hyacinth, two older “ladies” who ponder life.

This week on Inside Out Right Side Up Mystery Theatre a family member met his end under suspicious circumstances, which had to be investigated. Naturally, as with every skit the troupe performs, members of the audience were brought on stage to add to the laughs by playing impromptu parts

The Fern and Hyacinth skit required two more audience members to come on stage to portray Rosemary and Violet. For this, they selected two men and gave them old-fashioned feminine hats to wear to the bemusement of the audience.

The game show sequence pulled three audience members to answer animal related questions, as a local veterinarian sponsored that segment of the show. The winner of received a $50 gift certificate for the vet’s office and all audience members who participated in the skits received either cash prizes or tickets to the next show.

Terrie Sternberg, pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, was the guest reader for the Individual Story segment. She read a piece that she had written about sheltering from the storm. Anyone else wishing to be guest storyteller in future shows can visit the NRV Regional Theatre website and apply to read a story lasting three minutes or less.

