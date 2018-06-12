Pulaski fire, police in blood drive battle

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If anyone knows the importance of blood donations, it’s first responders.

That’s why Pulaski Police Department and Pulaski Fire Department is joining forces with American Red Cross Wednesday to host a friendly noon to 6 p.m. Battle of the Badges blood drive competition at the train station on South Washington Avenue.

Personnel from both departments are urging citizens to stop by Wednesday to give blood and help one of the departments win the Battle of the Badges. The department recruiting the most eligible blood donors wins the battle.

The event is aimed at encouraging community members to perform their own heroic act by donating blood that could save a life. Donors get to select the contest winner by casting a vote for their favorite department.

In addition to receiving bragging rights, the winning department also gets a trophy.

There will be music and a chance to fuel up before or after donating. Taco Trolley and Mountain Grille food trucks will be on-site.

Walk-ins can donate, but priority will be given to those with appointments. To make an appointment download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Rapid Pass will save time at check in, but donors must sign up for it that day only.

